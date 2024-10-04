DPR head expects entire region to be liberated in foreseeable future

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. The entire Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is likely to be liberated in the foreseeable future, the region’s head Denis Pushilin said.

"Every day, <...> we record progress made by our troops, particularly in the Krasnoarmeisk area and towards Chasov Yar," he pointed out at a meeting with foreign reporters in the city of Donetsk.

"For our part, we expect that the DPR will be liberated in the foreseeable future as part of efforts to achieve the goals set by the Russian president," Pushilin added.