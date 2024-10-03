Baby kangaroo kidnapped from Russia’s Yaroslavl zoo found alive in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Police officers have found a joey kidnapped from the Yaroslavl zoo in central Russia near Moscow, the animal is alive, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"My colleagues from the Yaroslavl and Moscow branches of the Interior Ministry have found a baby kangaroo in the city of Korolev, which had previously been kidnapped from the Yaroslavl zoo," she wrote in her Telegram channel. Volk pointed out that the investigation of the criminal case continues.

Earlier, a suspect in the theft of three kangaroos from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions was detained. According to law enforcement officials, one animal was returned to the Kaluga zoo, another died, and the third was being searched for. Criminal cases have been opened under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Theft").