US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. By not condemning Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon, Washington is in fact egging its Middle East ally to keep expanding the war zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are deeply alarmed by the cavalier attitude shown in recent political assassinations, those that occurred on July 31 in Tehran and on September 27 in Beirut," Lavrov said in his article that was posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website.

"Since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon on the night of October 1, there has not been a single word of condemnation on behalf of the US administration about this act of aggression against a sovereign state," he continued. "This way, Washington is actually encouraging its Middle East ally to keep expanding the war zone."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, "the tragic and unacceptable development of events in the Arab-Israeli conflict, Lebanon, Yemen, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Sudan and other hotspots in Africa reflects an undisputable fact: security must either be equal and indivisible for all, or there will be none."