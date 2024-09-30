Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The maneuver of the Russian Su-35S fighter jet off the coast of Alaska, as it sought to drive away a US aircraft, highlighted the pilot’s extreme courage, said a retired air force pilot who runs the Fighterbomber channel on Telegram.

A video started to circulate across social media on Monday, showing how the Russian jet turned away a US aircraft that got too close to a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber. The maneuver by the escorting jet caused a "vow effect" at the Pentagon.

"It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage of our fighter jet pilot who, being hundreds of kilometers from our coast and over the open ocean, boldly and audaciously shows who rules the roost," the retired pilot told TASS.