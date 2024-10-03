Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The US administration’s possible permission to Kiev to use US-supplied weapons for strategic-depth strikes inside Russia paves the way towards a nuclear conflict, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Big Game TV show on Russia’s Channel One.

"We need to once again mention the possible US decision to encourage Ukrainians to use long-range US weapons for strikes deep into the Russian territory. This is not just a major step towards escalation. By doing this, the US administration is paving the way towards a nuclear conflict," he said.

In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff.