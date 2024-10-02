Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. Washington's ill-considered steps provoking tensions with Moscow could lead to a nuclear conflict that "would destroy the entire world," US journalist Tucker Carlson said in an interview with The American Conservative.

Carlson believes that many people in the US do not realize that Washington is essentially in a "hot war" with Russia, and that growing tensions could lead to a "nuclear exchange" that "would set off a chain reaction that would destroy the entire world." "In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized.

On September 25, during a Russian Security Council meeting, President Vladimir Putin announced adjustments to Russia's nuclear doctrine in response to emerging military risks. The changes include recognizing the support of a non-nuclear state at war with Russia by a nuclear power as an act of aggression, and guaranteeing a nuclear response to any attack on Belarus as Russia's ally.

Putin emphasized that Moscow's decisions will be based on the threats posed to Russia.