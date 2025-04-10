Republika Srpska president tells TASS he will not resign or leave

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated in an interview with TASS that Western pressure will not compel him to resign or leave the country.

When asked if he had considered resigning as president and departing, Dodik replied, "That doesn’t even cross my mind. I will never resign under such pressure. I will leave the political scene only when the people of Republika Srpska decide that it is time for me to go." He added, "I am definitely not going to leave Republika Srpska, as I have everything there - my family and my loved ones. I feel good there."

The president emphasized that he is committed to advocating for the republic where he was born, stating, "I fight for all corners of Republika Srpska where people live who consider this their homeland."

"We are not militarists; we are not a rebellious group, and we have nothing to fear," he noted.

"Elementary law is on our side, while the obvious and widespread abuse is perpetrated by politicians in Sarajevo, particularly those Bosnian Muslims who are dedicated to political Islam, which they have been promoting in this territory for three decades," Dodik concluded.