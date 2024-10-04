Ukrainian army loses over 20,000 troops during incursion into Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses since the beginning of the incursion into the Kursk Region have reached 20,200 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"In all, during the fighting in the Kursk Region, the enemy lost up to 20,200 troops, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 870 armored combat vehicles," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Armed Forces have also destroyed 580 Ukrainian motor vehicles, 165 artillery pieces, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, five transport and loading vehicles, 43 radio-electronic warfare stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 20 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 12 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, and two armored repair vehicles.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian army lost more than 350 soldiers in the Kursk Region, the ministry added. The Russian military also wiped out six armored fighting vehicles, three artillery pieces, including a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 howitzer, three motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and an engineering demolition vehicle.

"The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing," the Defense Ministry stressed.