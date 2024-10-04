Russian troops gained experience in using military robots, first deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian troops gained experience in the use of robotic systems on the battlefield, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told a conference at the Military Innovation Technopolis Era.

The subjects discussed at the conference included the development and production of military mobile robots and sea drones, along with ways to improve the capabilities of Russian Armed Forces through the use of ground robots, according to a statement on the Russian cabinet’s website.

"As part of this session today we will discuss the development of robotic systems for use on the ground and at sea. They have a significant impact on improving the efficiency and capabilities of troops. Moreover, the special military operation has shown the necessity of using ground robotic systems to save the lives of soldiers and officers. And our troops have already built up some experience in the use of such systems on the battlefield. This is especially relevant in the conditions of massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones, and various other weapons," Mantrurov said, according to the statement.