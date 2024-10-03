One thousand sappers, 12 months needed to demine Ugledar — expert

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Demining the territory of just-liberated Ugledar will require efforts by at least 1,000 humanitarian demining specialists and 12 months, the director of the Fund for the Development of Humanitarian Demining and Support for Defense Engineering Projects Andrey Shenaurin has told TASS.

"According to preliminary estimates, demining Ugledar by a detachment of about one thousand specialists will take at least 12 months. Of course, a great deal will depend on the real conditions here, including the absence of hostilities," Shenaurin said.

"The mine-related risks are high. Ugledar has seen heavy fighting. On the routes of approach to the city and inside it the enemy planted chaotic minefields. Reliable information is not available. Booby traps and improvised explosive devices are not ruled out," Shenaurin explained.

"In a situation like this, one humanitarian demining specialist can clear and demine approximately 50 square meters per day," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had liberated Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of intensive operations by units of the battle group East.