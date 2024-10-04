Lavrov sees US trying to 'insert' itself into Afghan peace process

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The US and its allies are attempting to use the United Nations (UN) to insert themselves into the Afghan settlement process and take it under their control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

"In this regard, I would like to call for exercising vigilance in relation to attempts by the United States and its allies to insert themselves into the settlement process in order to take it under their control, including by using the authority of the UN for these nefarious purposes," he said.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia has been consistently pursuing "a line to assist in solving the numerous ongoing problems of Afghanistan, developing for this purpose both the Moscow Format and the mechanism of meetings of neighboring countries."

"We strongly believe that by coordinating with each other, regional mechanisms can achieve the most significant results," Lavrov stressed.