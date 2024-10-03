Israeli warplanes strike southern outskirts of Beirut

BEIRUT, October 4. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes delivered more strikes on southern outskirts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, home to many Hezbollah facilities and members, a TASS correspondent reported.

At least two strikes targeted the Bourj el-Barajneh refugee camp on a motorway leading to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier issued an urgent evacuation order for residents of several neighborhoods in the south of Beirut to warn them about impending air raids. However, in some areas, bombings began before residents managed to evacuate to safety, according to eyewitnesses.