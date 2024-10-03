Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The low-orbit satellite constellation being created by Russia arose interest among friendly countries, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said.

The constellation will be the global one, meaning the access via it to various services "all over the globe," Shadaev said. "However, accessibility of services is determined by local regulation. As you know, Starlink [the US satellite system - TASS] is not accessible in Russia," he noted.

"That’s why we are holding large-scale consultations with friendly countries now and all of them are interest in having our constellation as an alternative to the Starlink at the least. We hope it will have the huge export potential," Shadaev said. "Nevertheless, we think now how to meet all our needs in the first instance," he added.