Some 115 civilians remain in Ugledar, they receive all necessary assistance — DPR head

DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. About 115 civilians remain in Ugledar of the Donetsk People's Republic, which was liberated earlier by the Russian armed forces, they are being assisted by the servicemen, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"As for the civilian population, there are about 115 people left there (in Ugledar - TASS), the servicemen are providing them with all necessary assistance," Pushilin said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

The regional head added that the DPR's specialized agencies would later provide assistance to the civilians remaining in the city.

The Donetsk People's Republic plans to start rebuilding Ugledar after the removal of mines from the town, said Pushilin.

"After demining, an assessment will also be made and all plans, all proposals for the reconstruction of this settlement will be submitted. But a little later," Pushilin said in a video posted to Telegram.

He said he had ordered the DPR to establish a state award called "For the Liberation of the Town of Ugledar." The official congratulated the residents and expressed confidence that gaining control of such a strategically important site will empower the Russian Armed Forces to quicken their advance.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that Ugledar had been liberated from Ukrainian troops.