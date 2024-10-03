OSCE is on decline by serving interests of 'golden billion' states — Russia’s intel chief

BAKU, October 3. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) keeps degenerating and keeps serving the political interests of the ‘golden billion’ countries, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told journalists on Thursday.

Naryshkin stressed that the restless bloc of the Western countries keeps interfering in the internal politics of the South Caucasus states.

In this regard, Naryshkin referred to the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, which were held on September 1, 2024. He added that respected observers from the Commonwealth of Independent Countries (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) confirmed that the elections were held in line with the highest standards.

"If we talk about such organization as the OSCE, unfortunately, what I have said before, it is obvious that it is one of the elements of the gradual degradation of this organization, which keep upholding political interests of certain states as it keeps serving interests of the so-called golden billion states," Naryshkin added.