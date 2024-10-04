Belarus ready to help rebuild Ukraine — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 4. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to assist in the restoration of Ukraine, something the Ukrainian people cannot count on the United States to do, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a working visit to the Brest Region.

"The Ukrainian leadership must pull themselves together and realize that they will have to restore the country, with assistance from their closest people, mostly the Belarusians," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian leader as saying.

Commenting on his Ukrainian counterpat Vladimir Zelensky's repeated trips to the US, the Belarusian president said: "He is not visiting Minsk or Moscow to negotiate putting an end to this war as he thinks that the Americans will help with Ukraine’s reconstruction as soon as the war ends and that they will be strong and wise." "Nobody is going to help their (Ukraine’s - TASS) recovery. They will ask, Volodya [Zelensky], who are you, when a new administration comes to power [in the US]," Lukashenko surmised.