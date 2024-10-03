Situation with external power supply to ZNPP continues to get worse — IAEA chief

VIENNA, October 4. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi believes that the situation with the external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues to worsen.

"The off-site power situation remains a deep source of concern. This week’s loss of the 330kV power line shows that the situation is not improving in this regard, on the contrary," Grossi said in a statement, published on the IAEA website.

In his words, earlier this week the ZNPP lost the connection to its only remaining back-up 330kV power line for 36 hours. Power supplies resumed late on Wednesday.

According to the IAEA chief, the incident underlines "the fragility of the electricity supplies" that the power plant needs "to cool its six reactors and for other essential nuclear safety and security functions."

In his estimates, the nuclear power plant has lost all external power eight times eight times since the conflict began.

On October 1, the ZNPP reported that it was disconnected from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330kV power supply line, adding that the incident created no immediate safety threats.