Lavrov to hold talks with foreign ministers of Abkhazia, South Ossetia

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold bilateral talks meetings and a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Sergey Shamba and Ahsar Dzhioyev.

The sides are expected to address a broad range of issues of mutual concern.

The Abkhazian foreign minister’s working visit to Russia will be his first foreign trip since he was appointed to the post in August 2024.

Announcing the planned meeting during a briefing on October 2, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the bilateral talks will focus on a broad range of current issues concerning Russian-Abkhazian and Russian-South Ossetian relations, along with foreign policy matters of mutual interest.

"The trilateral discussions will centre on the evolving international relations system and regional security, with a particular focus on aligning strategies within the framework of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus," she said.

The Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus have been going on since October 15, 2008. They involve Russia, Abkhazia, Georgia, South Ossetia and the United States, with the mediation of the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Geneva International Discussions traditionally involve work within two working groups: on security issues and on humanitarian matters. The format remains the only platform for dialogue between Sukhum, Tskhinval and Tbilisi.

Facilitating reconciliation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the Russian side will be ready to provide support in achieving peace between Georgia, on the one hand, and its former republics on the other, provided the parties are interested.

In reply to a TASS question at a news conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov said that "the current Georgian leadership is honest about the past."

"That's what they said: 'We want historical reconciliation.' In what form and way this reconciliation can materialize is up to the countries concerned - Abkhazia and South Ossetia - to decide. They are Georgia’s neighbors. Some contacts are inevitable there anyway. If there is interest on all sides in normalizing these relations, in ensuring non-aggression agreements, so that no one should ever have a wish to attack, if the parties are interested, we will be ready to help," Lavrov said.

Parties’ response

General Secretary of Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said in late September, commenting on Lavrov’s remarks, that the Georgian authorities positively assess Lavrov's statement.

The politician added that after the words about readiness to help in reconciliation, "it would be nice to move on to real steps." In particular, he suggested developing a plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Later, Kaladze admitted that Georgia "made mistakes" in relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia and called upon Sukhum and Tskhinval to mend ties.

In turn, the Foreign Ministry of Abkhazia called upon Georgia to recognize the country’s sovereignty and independence and to sign a legally binding agreement on non-use of force in order to start building any potential relations. The ministry also said the presence of Russian troops on its territory stems from the allied nature of Abkhazia’s relations with Russia.

In turn, the foreign minister of South Ossetia commented Lavrov’s remarks by noting the constructive role of Moscow, which "promotes the negotiation process in the format of Geneva discussions" and stands for "agreements between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, including a commitment not to use force."

Speaking about the possibility of mending ties with Georgia, the top South Ossetian diplomat said his country’s relations with Tbilisi will be based on South Ossetia’s "existing status of a recognized sovereign country."

In August 2008, an armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia broke out after Georgian forces attempted to take control of the Ossetian city of Tskhinvali. On August 8, Russia deployed troops to protect Russian citizens and its peacekeepers stationed in the region. As a result, Georgian forces retreated. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.