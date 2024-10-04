Russian ambassador says he received threats in US

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in the United States and Ambassador Anatoly Antonov in person are receiving threats of physical violence, the Russian diplomat has told reporters.

"I have a feeling that as the important day in America - namely, the November 5 presidential election - is approaching, it is getting harder and harder to work here. Aggressive demonstrations with provocative slogans and verbal assaults on our country’s government, as well as threats of physical violence against diplomats and the ambassador in person are an evidence of that," Antonov said.

The ambassador noted "tougher measures in the [US] media space," including "more and more restrictions" regarding the work of Russian journalists in the country.

"Thousands, even tens of thousands of sanctions are in force. Restrictions [are imposed] on any occasion. Most notably, even if propaganda claims against our country are busted, sanctions are not lifted," he said.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. On July 21, incumbent US President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in August. She is running against former US President Donald Trump.