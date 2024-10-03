MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy lost more than 19,850 people during the fighting.

Ukraine carried out five unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate Novy Put.

Russian jets and missile troops struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Plekhovo.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 soldiers, four armored fighting vehicles, six artillery pieces, including two US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, a Swedish-made Archer self-propelled artillery system and three vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 19,850 men, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 864 armored combat vehicles, 577 vehicles, 162 artillery pieces, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, five transport and loading vehicles, 40 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 19 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, and two armored repair vehicles.