DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian army snipers worked under NATO techniques in Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the senior sniper with the call sign Pushkin of the sniper company from Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS on Friday.

"As far as I know, Ukrainian army snipers [in Ugledar] worked under NATO tactics," the Russian serviceman who comes from the Trans-Baikal Region said.

In practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on October 3 that Russian troops had liberated the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.