LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are making every effort to slow the advance of Russian troops near the liberated Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, military analyst Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian command is now making every effort to slow our troops near Ugledar. They are trying to use the supply hubs in Kurakhovo, the military base and military facilities there. But as it happens, the capture of Ugledar makes this flank, which is to the left of Kurakhovo, reachable for fairly massive bombardment. And the Ukrainian command has to address quite serious challenges there: how to secure rocket and artillery ammunition depots, materiel depots, how to safely carry out rotation and loss replacement," he said.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar from the Ukrainian military.