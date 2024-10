TEL-AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes intercepted a hostile aircraft that violated the country’s airspace from the east, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s press service said.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of the Beit She'an Valley, the IAF successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that crossed into Israeli territory from the east," the IDF said.

Other details of the incident are unknown at this point.