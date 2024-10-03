IAEA inspectors continue to hear explosions near ZNPP — IAEA head

VIENNA, October 4. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said the agency’s inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continued to hear explosions in the immediate vicinity of the facility.

"During the past week, the IAEA team that has now rotated out continued to hear explosions on most days, including several blasts close to the site, although no damage to the plant was reported," the international organization said in a statement, posted on its website.

On Thursday, the team of inspectors that spent the past several weeks at the site was replaced by another group of IAEA staff. It is the 24th such team stationed at the ZNPP since the director general established an agency presence at the site.

The safety of rotation was ensured by members of the Russian armed forces and the Russian National Guard.