DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. Tank crews of Russia’s Battlegroup East played a decisive role in storming the Ukrainian army’s last strongholds in Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Competent actions by the crews of T-80BVM tanks of the Pacific Fleet’s marine infantry brigade from the Kamchatka Region operating within the Battlegroup East were decisive in seizing the Ukrainian army’s last strongholds in the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Ugledar was part of a network of large Ukrainian army strongholds in the south Donetsk frontline area. It became clear already in September when Russian assault teams simultaneously swept through from two flanks in the area of the communities of Vodyanoye and Prechistovka that Ukraine’s defense was doomed, the ministry said.

"At that time, specifically tank crews of the Pacific Fleet’s marines provided support for the assault units," it said.

In particular, a T-80BVM tank crew of the Pacific Fleet’s marine infantry brigade was the first to drive towards Ugledar from the western side, paving the way for assault teams, the ministry said.

"The mine plough mounted in front of the combat vehicle withstood four anti-tank mine blasts and, fortunately, the crew was not hurt," it added.

As the tank platoon commander with the call sign Berserk told TASS, a tank mine trawl can neutralize up to 25 explosives. The assault proceeded under the enemy’s incessant gunfire and UAV strikes, he added.

"All the actions were brought to automatism and the objectives were well thought-out. There was no fear during the battle," the commander stressed.

The combat vehicle’s extra protection also played its role. "In actual fact, only the first mine was felt as a matter of surprise and further on I did not feel anything special when I drove. Projectiles normally hit the side and the rear and there were no hits at the vehicle’s front," the ministry quoted the T-80BVM mechanic-driver with the call sign Buriy as saying.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on October 3 that Russian troops had liberated the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic from the Ukrainian army.