Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia has no illusions about the prospects for improving relations with the US and is ready for a long-term confrontation with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We conducted a substantive analysis of the situation [with Russian lawmakers], exchanged opinions on the prospects for improving our relations [with the US], including in light of the upcoming US elections on November 5. I think that we should not have any particular illusions, given the bipartisan anti-Russian consensus that has developed in the US. We must prepare for a long-term confrontation with that country. We are ready for this in every sense," he said.

"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," the senior diplomat added.