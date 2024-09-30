Lebanese troops pull back from border with Israel — agency

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Lebanese troops have pulled back from the border with the Jewish state amid reports of a potential ground invasion by Israel, Reuters reports, citing a Lebanese security source.

According to the Al Hadath TV channel, the Lebanese army is evacuating eight observation posts from the Blue Line, a UN-mapped line separating Lebanon from Israel.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.