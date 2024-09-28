Remarks about preparations for war with Russia mirror West’s position — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees Western statements about preparations for a war with Russia as an official position, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Western officials have recently made statements about the possibility of an armed conflict with Russia. In particular, Germany has developed an operational plan for a war with Russia; NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer said that a conflict was highly likely, while Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Major General Vahur Karus even highlighted Tallinn’s readiness to conduct a pre-emptive strike.

"Official statements need to be taken into account, especially when they are made at such a high level, even at the highest level," Peskov noted. "We certainly assess the approaches of the other party - our partners or our opponents and adversaries - based on these official statements," he added.

"This mirrors their position," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.