Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Nelepovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Nelepovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 36th marine infantry and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry specified.

"The enemy lost as many as 75 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle and nine motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 425 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 44th, 53rd and 63rd mechanized, 117th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Serebryanka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 116th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 425 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 560 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 560 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th, 54th and 72nd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 143rd infantry, 128th mountain assault and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Fedorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Maiskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Druzhkovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 630 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 630 casualties on Ukrainian troops and repelled nine enemy counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 47th, 150th and 151st mechanized, 95th air assault, 25th airborne, 68th jaeger, 109th, 116th and 119th territorial defense, 12th and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Selidovo, Dzerzhinsk, Nikolayevka, Lysovka, Tsukurino, Sukhaya Balka, Druzhba and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 47th, 150th, 151st and 154th mechanized and 25th airborne brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 630 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry, 39th coastal defense, 108th and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 85 personnel, ten motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian military train at unloading station over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian military train at an unloading station, a missile/artillery depot and struck enemy aerodrome infrastructure over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an ammunition storage facility, a missile/artillery armament depot, aerodrome infrastructure, a military train at an unloading site, and also massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 124 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 24 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four US-made HIMARS rockets and 24 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,527 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,460 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,400 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,741 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.