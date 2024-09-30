Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer in borderline Kursk area by Lancet munition

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a camouflaged Ukrainian howitzer position in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North servicemen uncovered a camouflaged D-30 howitzer position of the Ukrainian army in a forest belt during reconnaissance measures in a borderline area of the Kursk Region. After an analysis of reconnaissance data obtained, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the enemy gun. The D-30 howitzer of Ukrainian militants was destroyed by a direct hit of a Lancet loitering munition," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video based on data recorders showing an explosion and a fire at the Ukrainian howitzer position.