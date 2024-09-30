{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

Party that stands against anti-Russian sanctions wins elections in Austria — TV

The ruling Austrian People's Party is currently in second place with 26.3%
© AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

VIENNA, September 30. /TASS/. Freedom Party of Austria, which opposes anti-Russian sanctions, has taken first place in the parliamentary elections with 28.8% of the vote, according to the ORF TV channel.

The ruling Austrian People's Party is currently in second place with 26.3%. The Social Democratic Party of Austria is in third place for the first time in its history with 21.1%. The New Austria - Liberal Forum is in fourth place with 9.2% of the vote. The Greens, who are part of the current coalition government, are in fifth place with 8.3% of the vote.

The Freedom Party of Austria deputies have a chance to take 56 seats in the 183-seat parliament, while the Austrian People's Party will get 52 seats, which is 19 fewer than in the previous convocation. The Social Democrats will get 41 mandates, New Austria - Liberal Forum and the Greens - 18 and 16 respectively.

Sanctions vs. RussiaAustria
Middle East conflict
More than 10 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanese Hermel
Al Mayadeen TV channel reported there was also a large number of wounded after the air strike
Russia had to revise nuclear doctrine amid West’s reckless push for escalation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, "revisions have been made and will be formalized now."
Russian diplomat sees hostile US policy as obstacle to dialogue about New START
"If we are seriously talking about strengthening security, the anti-Russian policy first needs to be abandoned," Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Spiral of violence escalates beyond Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreighn Minister, conflict at Lebanon-Israel border areas echoes in other parts of the region
US military base in Syria comes under shelling — TV
According to Al Mayadeen channel, missiles and drones were launched against the base
Zaluzhny says not involved in Nord Stream pipelines sabotage — newspaper
In response to the newspaper's inquiry, Valery Zaluzhny said that the accusations against him were a "mere provocation"
Nuclear arms to be used as soon as NATO attacks Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is getting ready for such a development
FACTBOX: What is known about gas station explosion near Makhachkala
Dagestan’s Interior Ministry said that five people died in the explosion, and ten more were injured
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukrainian army’s airfield infrastructure
The attack involved high-precision long-range weapons
Kremlin doesn’t see West putting the brakes on Ukraine conflict
This requires Russia to be ready to use provisions from its revamped nuclear doctrine
At least 4 people killed, 29 injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen — Houthis
Four people were killed and 29 others were injured in the preliminary toll of the Israeli aggression on Hodeidah Governorate
Russia wants to save people’s lives in Middle East — Lavrov
"As a result of the campaign for collective punishment of the Palestinians, which is now being conducted by Israel, <…> 41,000 Palestinian civilians were killed and around 100,000 were wounded in just about a year, since October 7, 2023," the Russian foreign minister said
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through the border near Novy Put, Malaya Obukhovka and Medvezhye
Not a single project of peaceful settlement in Ukraine to be successful without Russia
There can be no new security architecture in Europe without participation of Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov also said
Iran's supreme leader moved to secure location amid reports of Hezbollah chief’s death
According to the media outlet, the move was part of tightened security measures
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Hezbollah movement confirms death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah — statement
The movement also vowed to continue its fight against Israel
Israel delivers several strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah
The sea port was the main target where one of the oil reservoirs caught fire
Russian volunteer recounts poison gas exposure while evacuating WWII veteran near Kursk
In mid-August, Kursk Region Governor Aleksey Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine used chemical weapons in the region’s Belaya District
Bigger number of nuclear countries raises risks of nuclear weapons use — IAEA chief
Certain countries are trying to normalize the conversation of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, and it is the duty of the IAEA to prevent it, Rafael Grossi said
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Ukrainian shelling attacks on Energodar intensify — mayor
Earlier, the Ukrainian army delivered an artillery strike on an electric power substation
West's media admit that civilians died in Bucha in shelling by Ukrainian troops — diplomat
They suppressed all objective facts and evidence and disseminated blatant fakes instead, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said
Ukrainian armed formation trapped near Selidovo in DPR — security forces
"Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said
Russian military helicopter crew wipes out Ukrainian troops, armor in Kursk area
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strike was carried out by air missiles against previously reconnoitred enemy targets
Ukraine loses over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles in Kursk area in past day
Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles, including a tank, two US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and five armored combat vehicles
Russia’s cabinet approves budget for next three years
In 2025, federal budget revenues are projected at 40.3 trln rubles
Ukraine’s poorly trained new recruits often flee their positions — newspaper
"The commanders estimated that 50 to 70% of new infantry troops were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation," the report said
Austrian chancellor concedes his party’s loss in parliamentary elections
Nehammer hopes to retain his position as the party leader
Israel may be seeking to dominate southern Lebanon, expert says
According to a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law Francis Boyle, "Israel's on a rampage here"
Iran’s top diplomat vows retaliation for death of deputy Revolutionary Guard commander
This hideous crime by the aggressive Zionist regime will never go unanswered, Hossein Salami said
Helicopter with Russian pilots crashes in Pakistan, there are casualties — Geo TV
At least six people died and eight others were injured, the TV channel reports
Death toll from gas station explosion in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 13
Another body has been found
Germany keeps ignoring Russia’s requests for information about Navalny’s health — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia had rushed to transfer the blogger to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Russian prime minister to meet with Iranian president in Tehran on September 30
He will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref
Russian forces wipe out concentration of enemy troops in Kharkov region
Crews manning heavy flame thrower systems opened fire at the enemy after the Russian battlegroup detected camouflaged Ukrainian positions
Russia says its military repairmen retrieved US-made MaxxPro from battlefield
According to Defense Ministry, the American armored vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone unit of the battlegroup Center’s special-purpose unit
Russia assumes that Putin’s remarks on nuclear doctrine were heard — Lavrov
The minister added that the West’s decision regarding authorization for strategic-depth strikes on Russia with Western weapons "will show how they understood what they had heard"
Northern Sea Route projects to bring $126 bln worth of additional tax revenues by 2035
The Northern Sea Route is the only waterway connecting all Russian subarctic and arctic regions
Israeli army reports delivering more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
According to the Israeli military, among other Hezbollah targets, Israeli fighter jets struck launchers directed toward Israel and weapons storage facilities in the Arab republic over the last few hours
Biden announces need for ceasefire on Israeli-Lebanese border
"We’re responding," Biden noted when answering the question whether the US reacts to attempts of hitting its warships by missiles in the Red Sea
Shigeru Ishiba to lead Japan's ruling party, become country's new prime minister
A total of 368 incumbent LDP lawmakers voted in the second round, with regional party cells casting 47 votes based on the number of prefectures in Japan
About thirty people harmed in two fires in Germany — DPA news agency
Children are among the victims
Temporary base of mercenaries hit near Ukraine’s Odessa
Meanwhile, explosions have also been reported in the city of Sumy in southeastern Ukraine
US, UK prepare Europe for suicide venture against Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out the "pointlessness and danger of the very idea to fight to victory with a nuclear power like Russia"
Russia calls to put an end to murder of Palestinians with US-made weapons — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also said that a group of countries is trying to embroil Iran into a conflict in the Middle East in an attempt to provoke a major war in the region
Biden questions Zelensky’s decision to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — media
The US president is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26
Russian prime minister to visit Armenia
Mikhail Mishustin will participate in the 40th meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum
It’s up to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to decide if they want to meet at BRICS — Lavrov
"If they want to meet <...> we are always ready to do what was agreed with our participation," the Russian foreign minister added
Russia puts Ukrainian casualties in Kursk region over past day at 400
According to Russia’s top brass, Russian warplanes and artillery forces struck concentrations of enemy troops and weaponry in as many as 17 localities in the borderline region
Houthis claim missile strike at Tel Aviv Airport during Netanyahu’s return
According to the spokesman, the strike was carried out via a ballistic missile in response to Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Alexander Beglov assumes office as St. Petersburg governor
The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the first fall session of the legislative assembly in the Mariinsky Palace
Pentagon eyeing new troops deployment in Middle East — TV
There are about 40,000 US troops in the Middle East for the time being
New Hezbollah chief appointed — TV
Safieddine served as the head of the movement's executive committee
Austrian chancellor concedes his party’s loss in parliamentary elections
Unfortunately, we did not come in first, Karl Nehammer said
Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
Russia says its Ka-52M helicopters take out Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
According to the ministry said, the strikes on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles
Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah leader’s daughter — TV
According to the broadcaster, Zainab Nasrallah repeatedly made public statements about loyalty to Hezbollah’s aims
Some foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region already eliminated — army
Major-General Apty Alaudinov noted that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries had come from countries considered friendly to Russia
Putin, Erdogan achieve firm friendship between Russia and Turkey
Head of states laid the foundation for starting implementation of the whole range of common goals in many spheres, including joint energy projects and cooperation in spheres of culture and tourism, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus said
Turkey’s entry to BRICS to benefit entire world — speaker of parliament
Numan Kurtulmus noted that republic is the member of many international organizations
West, not Russia, to blame for blocking work of UN bodies — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the West, in pursuing its policy of hegemonism, continues to escalate confrontation
Right to nuclear retaliation is no message to the West
The key factor of the updated doctrine is that Russia retains the right for a retaliatory nuclear strike in response to an aggression with conventional forces and arms against it, Igor Korotchenko stated
IN BRIEF: Putin previews Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine
Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Ugledar urgently needed, military expert says
Vladislav Seleznev underscored that the Ukrainian troops are in a "critical shortage" of resources, necessary to counter the Russian forces on this swath of the frontline
Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene urgent meeting
The country will not hesitate "to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests," Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said
Hungary open to talks on space program with Russia’s Roscosmos, says top diplomat
"I negotiated a lot with Mr. Rogozin," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted
Turkey unable to resell S-400 to third countries without Russia’s consent — Lavrov
There is the end-user certificate, which is part and parcel of the arms supply contract, the Russian foreign minister noted
Russian forces liberate Makeyevka in LPR
Also, the battlegroup struck Ukrainian troops from four brigades and enemy weaponry in the Kharkov Region
Ukraine shrinks each time talks with Russia are disrupted — Lavrov
Russia is glad to see any initiatives concerning the Ukrainian settlement, including the one proposed by former US President Donald Trump, the Russian foreign minister said
US trying to drive wedge between Russia, Ukraine for years, says Assange
He recalled numerous warnings on the part of Russia that the attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO might trigger a civil war in that country
Russia should host new global sporting tournaments, legislator says
On Saturday, the ISU didn’t move to lift its sanctions on Russian skaters even as the issue was on its agenda yesterday
Russian diplomat informs UN head’s emissary about Kiev’s crimes against children
"The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with norms of the international humanitarian law in the course of the special operation, including with the goal of preventing casualties among children," Sergey Vershinin said
Turkey expects Akkuyu nuclear plant to go live in 2025
This project is not merely an important sphere of interaction between the two countries but is also critical for Turkey’s energy security, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus added
Finnish president wants to be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians — Lavrov
" I know that Kiev's officials never stop speculating about the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation, because the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was written down in the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister said
Elimination of mercenaries, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting
Presidential aide warns West against trying to kick out Russia from Baltic Sea
Nikolay Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation
China deeply concerned over growing escalation in wake of death of Hezbollah leader
Also, China called on the conflicting sides, especially Israel, to take urgent measures to cool tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding or spiraling out of control
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Sheinbaum to foster ties between Russia, Mexico, Putin hopes
The Russian leader wished his future counterpart "every success in the government activity as well as health and prosperity"
Remarks about preparations for war with Russia mirror West’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Germany has developed an operational plan for a war with Russia; NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer said that a conflict was highly likely, while Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Major General Vahur Karus even highlighted Tallinn’s readiness to conduct a pre-emptive strike
US, Israel in touch over developments following death of Hezbollah chief
According to the White House official, the US is concerned over the potential spread of the Middle Eastern conflict
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Debate on allowing hijabs at schools reignited in Russia
One of Russia’s Muslim leaders has asked President Vladimir Putin to allow girls to wear hijabs — a traditional veil that covers the head and chest — at schools, and this once again has reignited debate on the admissibility of wearing religious headwear in educational institutions
Russian forces destroy long-standing Ukrainian stronghold — politician
"This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Nasrallah assassinated by Israel due to ‘huge arsenal’ created by him — IDF
Israel had been conducting extensive intelligence surveillance since 2006 to understand Hezbollah, the IDF spokesperson said
Moody’s downgrades Israel’s ratings to Baa1
According to the agency, the move stems from the escalation of Israel’s conflict with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement
Twenty-four civilians killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village
It noted that the death toll may climb as rescuers sift through the rubble
123 killed in Lebanon air strikes in 24 hours — Health Ministry
According to a report by the Elnashra portal, 359 were injured
Russian PM Mishustin to visit Iran and meet with country's leaders
According to the Russian government's website, this will be Mishustin's first visit to Iran as Prime Minister
Hezbollah confirms two senior figures killed in Beirut air strikes
As a result of the September 28 perfidious strike on the neighborhood of Chiyah, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk was killed
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Chinese foreign minister urges US to stop imposing sanctions on Beijing over Ukraine
Wang Yi warned the US against using the issue of Ukraine to foment block confrontation
Japan’s future PM to dismiss parliament, hold elections — Kyodo
The parliament will be dismissed on October 15 while the elections will be held on October 27
