VIENNA, September 30. /TASS/. Freedom Party of Austria, which opposes anti-Russian sanctions, has taken first place in the parliamentary elections with 28.8% of the vote, according to the ORF TV channel.

The ruling Austrian People's Party is currently in second place with 26.3%. The Social Democratic Party of Austria is in third place for the first time in its history with 21.1%. The New Austria - Liberal Forum is in fourth place with 9.2% of the vote. The Greens, who are part of the current coalition government, are in fifth place with 8.3% of the vote.

The Freedom Party of Austria deputies have a chance to take 56 seats in the 183-seat parliament, while the Austrian People's Party will get 52 seats, which is 19 fewer than in the previous convocation. The Social Democrats will get 41 mandates, New Austria - Liberal Forum and the Greens - 18 and 16 respectively.