Russian government okays ratification of strategic partnership treaty with North Korea

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has supported the ratification of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea.

"The bill complies with acts of higher legal force, including the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Russian government supports the bill," according to the draft response approved by the government commission on legislative activity.

Earlier, Russia and North Korea concluded the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following negotiations at the highest level. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the document.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov previously explained, the new document replaces the 1961 treaty of friendship and mutual assistance, the 2000 treaty on bilateral ties and the 2000 and 2001 Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations. According to Ushakov, the new document is needed because of profound changes in the geopolitical situation in the region and worldwide and in bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea.

The Russian presidential aide noted that the new document will not be of a confrontational nature or directed against any countries. Other than that, it will respect all fundamental principles of international law and ensure greater stability in the Northeast Asian region.