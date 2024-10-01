PREVIEW: Candidates for US vice president to take part in televised debate

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The Democratic and Republican candidates for US vice president - Ohio Senator James David Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz - will face each other in a televised debate on October 1.

The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place in New York. It will be moderated by CBS's Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan. The candidates will not receive the questions they will be asked in advance.

The debate between Vance, 40, and Walz, 60, may turn out to be the last one in the current US election campaign.

The US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, held their debate on September 10. Their election teams have not yet agreed on more debates, while the nation is about a month away from the November 5 election. Early voting has already begun in some states.