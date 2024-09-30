Russia to allocate $15.6 bln for scientific and technological development in 2025

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Financing of the state program "Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation" for 2025 is planned in the amount of 1 trillion 452 billion 568.4 million rubles ($15.6 bln), according to the explanatory note to the bill on the federal budget for 2025 and for the planning period of 2026 and 2027. The text of the document is published on the State Duma website.

"Budgetary allocations for financial support for the implementation of the state program "Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation" are planned in 2025 in the amount of 1,452,568.4 million rubles, in 2026 - 1,594,154.5 million rubles ($17.1 bln) and in 2027 - 1,603,143.4 million rubles ($17.2 bln)," the document says.

In particular, more than 226.4 billion rubles ($2.4 bln) are planned to be allocated for a number of process measures titled as "Conducting fundamental scientific research" in 2025.