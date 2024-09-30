Russian oil transit to Uzbekistan gain 30% annually in 8M 2024

ALMATY, September 30. /TASS/. Transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan was 30% above 2023 figures in January - August 2024, First Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin said.

"In 2024, from January to August, oil supplies [from Russia by transit via Kazakhstan] to Uzbekistan are already approximately 30% above the indicator of 2023," Sorokin said.

The official thanked Kazakh partners "for the meaningful approach in this destination." Russia delivered 10 mln tons of oil to China through Kazakhstan in 2023, Sorokin noted. "We expect to reach the same figure this year," he added.