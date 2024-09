BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. The Lebanese Health Ministry has released data on the victims of Monday’s Israeli strikes on Beirut, residential areas in the country’s north and south, and the outskirts of the cities of Baalbek and Hermel in the east and northeast.

According to a statement posted on the X social media platform, 95 people were killed and 172 suffered injuries.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed 132 Lebanese citizens, leaving another 359 injured.