Russian government presented draft federal budget to lower house of parliament

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government submitted the draft federal budget for 2025 and the planned period of 2026-2027 to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

The document was posted in the electronic database of the chamber. The State Duma is to review the draft budget within 60 days.

Budget changes

The federal budget deficit will total 1.7% of GDP as of 2024 year-end. The deficit will not be above 1% annually in the next three years, according to the explanatory note to the federal budget.

The Russian internal state debt is capped at 29.39 trillion rubles ($3.23 trillion) as of January 1, 2026, according to the draft federal budget. The foreign debt limit is set at $61.1 bln as of January 1, 2026.

The National Welfare Fund will be replenished by 38.8 bln rubles ($41 mln) in 2024, by 1.64 trillion rubles ($18.4 bln) in 2025, 1.895 trillion rubles ($20.8 bln) in 2026, and 1.275 trillion rubles ($14 bln) in 2027.

Society

The draft budget provides for implementation of the social policy segment 6.4 trillion rubles ($70.4 bln) in 2025, 7.19 trillion rubles ($79.1 bln) in 2026, and 7.24 trillion rubles ($79.6 bln) in 2027.

Allocations for the development of the pension system in Russia will stand at 2.2 trillion rubles ($24.2 bln) in 2025, 2.6 trillion rubles ($28.6 bln) in 2026, and 2.5 trillion rubles ($27.5 bln) in 2027.

Financial support for implementation of the Youth and Children National Project is planned at 458.4 bln rubles ($5 bln) in 2025, 547.4 bln rubles ($6.3 bln) in 2026, and 550.3 bln rubles ($6.1 bln) in 2027.

About 938.7 bln rubles ($10.3 bln) will be allocated for the Long and Active Life National Project. More than eight trillion rubles ($88 bln) will be directed to the Family National Project in 2025-2027.

Education and healthcare

Education will be financed in the amount of more than 1.5 trillion rubles ($16.5 bln) in 2025, 1.68 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) in 2026, and 1.75 trillion rubles ($19.3 bln) in 2027. The draft Russian budget for 2025-2027 provides for healthcare funding in the amount of 1.86 trillion rubles ($20.5 bln) in each of 2025 and 2026 and 1.91 trillion rubles ($21 bln) in 2027," the Russian Finance Ministry said.

Technology and energy sector

Allocations for development of radio-and micro-electronics sectors in Russia will stand at 175.3 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) in 2025-2027. Plans are to direct 112.1 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) to the Unmanned Aerial Systems National Project in 2025-2027. The draft budget provides for allocating 942.3 bln rubles ($10.3 bln) for space activities in 2025-2027.

Defense

Budget allocations under the National Defense section will total 13.5 trillion rubles in 2025, 12,.8 trillion rubles ($140.8 bln) in 2026, and 13.1 trillion rubles ($144.1 bln) in 2027. Over 14 bln rubles ($154 mln) will be provided annually to maintain the mobilization reserve of the Russian Armed Forces.

The State Duma can discuss the draft federal budget in the first reading on October 24, parliament member Andrey Makarov said.