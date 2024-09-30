Borrell issues call to allow use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian airports

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called on EU countries to allow use of Western weapons for strikes on airports and launch pads inside Russia.

"I also reiterated the call to let Ukraine target airports and launch pads inside Russia with Western weapons. Let Ukraine strike the archers, not just the arrows!" he said in a blog post. "Not everybody agrees on that measure yet. However, we have promised to support Ukraine with whatever it takes for as long as it takes and the energy front will be decisive this winter."