Russia unveils new BTR-22 armored vehicle with jammer at Army 2024 arms show

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. An advanced BTR-22 armored personnel carrier with a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system has been unveiled at the Army 2024 international arms show as a replacement for the BTR-82A troop carrier, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"It is designed to replace the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier to transport motor rifle troops to the battlefield, provide fire support, carry military cargo and tow trailers, providing protection for the combat team and equipment inside against small arms fire, fragments of mines, shells and external impacts, move across rough terrain, and also to create a family of combat, technical and logistic support vehicles for armed services and military branches," the presentation materials of the Military Industrial Company say on its display stand.

The new armored vehicle features a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system. The BTR-22 armored hull differs from that of the BTR-82A vehicle and has a crew exit in the rear. The vehicle’s armor provides protection against 12.7mm armor-piercing rounds. Its bottom features enhanced anti-blast protection for the habitable compartment. The BTR-22 has a combat crew of 11 and its troop compartment features eight seats.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware.