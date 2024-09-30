Upper limit of Russian foreign debt to total $61.1 bln as of January 1, 2026

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian internal state debt is capped at 29.39 trillion rubles ($3.23 trillion) as of January 1, 2026, according to the draft federal budget.

The foreign debt limit is set at $61.1 bln as of January 1, 2026.

"To establish <…> the upper limit of the state internal debt of the Russian Federation as of January 1, 2026 in the amount of 29,385,599,266.5 thousand rubles; the upper limit of the state foreign debt of the Russian Federation as of January 1, 2026 in the amount of $61.1 bln or 55.5 bln euro," the document reads.

The ratio of the total state debt to the national GDP will grow from 15.7% as of the end of 2024 to 16.5% in 2025, 17.4% in 2026, and 18.1% in 2027. The share of the internal debt against the total GDP is planned in these years to be 83%, 85%, and 87% respectively, as indicated in the document.