Russian prime minister arrives in Iran on official visit

TEHRAN, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Iran on an official visit.

As the Russian government’s press service said earlier, during his visit to Iran the Russian prime minister will hold talks with the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"The sides plan to consider the whole range of issues of Russian-Iranian trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the implementation of major joint projects in transportation, industry, energy, education, and other spheres," the press service reported.