MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the city of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report.

Also, the battlegroup struck Ukrainian troops from four brigades and enemy weaponry in the Kharkov Region, the LPR and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry added.

Battlegroup West

In the past day, Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted roughly 450 Ukrainian casualties, the Defense Ministry said.

Enemy losses included nine motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, a US-provided M198 howitzer, two British-made howitzers, an FH-70 and an L-119, as well as a D-20 howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and two D-30 howitzers. Three ammo depots were destroyed.

Also, a counterattack by a Ukrainian assault team was repelled.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North has inflicted roughly 70 enemy casualties in the past day as it struck troops from two Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region.

The enemy also lost four motor vehicles, the ministry added.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s Battlegroup East has inflicted roughly 135 enemy casualties in the past day. As units from this battlegroup struck troops from two Ukrainian brigades in the DPR, they wiped out an enemy tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles and a French-made Caesar howitzer, the ministry said. Also, an ammo depot was destroyed.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South has inflicted roughly 610 enemy casualties in the past day as it repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in the DPR.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily report, enemy losses included nine motor vehicles, three British-made howitzers, one FH-70 and two L-119s, two D-20 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers, and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has wiped out roughly 620 Ukrainian troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the past day as it hit troops from six enemy brigades and their weaponry in the DPR, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Units from the Russian battlegroup repelled four counterattacks by Ukrainian assault teams. Also, five enemy motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer and four D-30 howitzers were wiped out and an ammo depot was destroyed, the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has inflicted roughly 80 enemy casualties as it struck troops from three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye and Nikolayev regions, wiping out a Ukrainian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle.

Enemy losses also included four motor vehicles and a German-made IRIS-T MLRS launcher. Three Ukrainian ammo depots were destroyed, the ministry specified.

Air force and defenses

Russian forces hit two Ukrainian fuel infrastructure facilities and a radio intelligence center over the past 24 hours.

Also, concentrations of enemy troops and weaponry in as many as 136 areas were struck, the ministry added. Russian air defense forces have destroyed as many as 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"[Russian] air defenses downed a French-made Hammer air bomb and 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry specified.