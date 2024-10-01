Israeli strikes kill over 30 Palestinians in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, October 1. /TASS/. More than 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli forces continued to carry out attacks on the enclave, killing at least 32 people, including 11 in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. According to Palestinian Civil Defense, a total of over 41,500 people have been killed in the operation and more than 96,000 have suffered injuries.