MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North has wiped out a concentration of Ukrainian militants in the Kharkov Region, using heavy flamethrowers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Crews manning heavy flame thrower systems opened fire at the enemy after the Russian battlegroup detected camouflaged Ukrainian positions near a locality in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said as it released footage showing how the enemy hideouts were destroyed.