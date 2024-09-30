Russian troops daily improve positions in Ugledar, says DPR head

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops are daily improving their positions in Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and have enveloped the city, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"We are already registering daily improvements in positions and a very serious envelopment of Ugledar," he said.

Most Ukrainian recruits deployed to Ugledar surrender to Russian troops, the DPR head said.

"Those reinforcements that the enemy has been able to relocate [to Ugledar], which are composed of poorly trained, i.e. recently mobilized citizens who are grabbed in large numbers on streets in the remaining part of Ukraine mostly surrender," he said.