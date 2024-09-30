{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Israeli army announces start of ground operation in southern Lebanon

Military stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command"
© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla, Archive

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

The army stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months." "The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the statement adds.

"These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation Northern Arrows will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the army pointed out.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Hostilities in Gaza continue to this day.

Tags
IsraelLebanon
Middle East conflict
