Russia prepares visa-free agreements with 9 countries of Africa, Middle East — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is currently working out visa-free travel agreements with nine countries of Africa and the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Head Alexey Klimov said in an interview with TASS.

"[Russia] is currently working out travel agreements on abolishing visa requirements and providing visa-free entry for short-term trips, usually up to 90 days, with a number of friendly states, nine of them being the countries of Africa and the Middle East," the diplomat said.

He did not clarify possible deadlines for this process, as talks with different countries on the drafts of visa-free travel agreements undergo different stages and each of them has its own specifics. "As always, we will immediately inform the public about the concrete results achieved and embodied in documented bilateral agreements," Klimov concluded.