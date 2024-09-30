Israeli aircraft start carrying out strikes on southern outskirts of Beirut

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have started carrying out strikes on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital.

According to a TASS correspondent, sounds of explosions are coming from the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp located along the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport.

An Israeli army spokesperson earlier warned the residents of the Haret Hreik and Laylaki suburbs of Beirut about the need to leave several buildings that would soon come under fire.

Meanwhile, the Ynet news outlet reports that Israel’s political security cabinet has approved "the next phase" of the military operation against the Hezbollah Shia movement in Lebanon. According to Ynet, ministers protested against leaks from US officials about the maneuver.

NBC News reported on September 30, citing a source, that Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon might begin in the next few hours and would last several days. However, Israeli officials are mum on the matter.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.