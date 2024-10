BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. The Israeli army has carried out a strike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, causing casualties, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, an explosion has rocked Saida, the largest city in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army earlier announced the start of a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.