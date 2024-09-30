Israel to begin 'next phase' of operation against Hezbollah soon — defense minister

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced that the next stage of Israel’s military operation against the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah will begin soon.

According to him, it will play an important role in creating conditions for the return of residents to their borderline communities in northern Israel who were evacuated due to constant shelling attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory.

Speaking with mayors of Israeli northern border communities, Gallant said: "The next phase in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon. It will be a significant factor in changing the security situation." He added that this will complete the important mission of returning the residents to their homes. "We will change the situation and return the residents home," he added.

Earlier, he met with Israeli troops deployed on the border with Lebanon and assured them that "we will use all the capabilities we have." "You are part of this effort. We trust you to be able to accomplish anything," Gallant concluded.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, aimed at undermining the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah movement, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon, with dozens of settlements in the south and east of the country targeted. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in one of the Israeli strikes on Beirut with his death officially confirmed by the Shiite party.